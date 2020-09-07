Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 million, a PE ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at $252,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

