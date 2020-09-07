Ruhnn (RUHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 14th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUHN opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Ruhnn has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ruhnn in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.