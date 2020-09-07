Brokers Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.64 billion.

