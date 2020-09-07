FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollarama from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.40.

TSE DOL opened at C$49.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$34.70 and a 1 year high of C$53.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total value of C$192,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,312,141.60.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

