B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess? in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

GES stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

