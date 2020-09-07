FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Norbord Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.03.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

OSB opened at C$43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently 572.18%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.