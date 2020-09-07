Brokers Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

SAIC stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4,079.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 613,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 598,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 534,441 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $31,546,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $28,077,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 322,646 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

