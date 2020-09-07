Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.64 billion.

