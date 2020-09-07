FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Issued By G.Research

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – G.Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.15). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

ITRM stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.95. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

