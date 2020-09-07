Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Macy’s Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,433,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 997,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

