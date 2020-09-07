Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27).

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.03.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$63,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at C$559,507.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,250.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

