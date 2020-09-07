Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$605.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.20 million.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE CCA opened at C$113.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$87.57 and a 52 week high of C$132.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

