William Blair Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

SPWH opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $11,778,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $4,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.