Reviewing National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) & NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:NWG)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Bank of Canada and NatWest Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 2.06 $1.70 billion N/A N/A NatWest Group $22.45 billion 0.77 $4.52 billion $0.66 4.33

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 18.31% 16.58% 0.75% NatWest Group 2.76% 5.66% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bank of Canada and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 4 3 0 2.43 NatWest Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $70.14, suggesting a potential upside of 26.70%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than NatWest Group.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; reward accounts and cards, as well as credit and business cards; personal, car, home improvement, debt consolidation, holiday, and wedding loans; overdrafts; mortgages; investments; trade finance; payment services; business services; and insurance products. It also provides wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset and project finance, and offshore banking services; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

