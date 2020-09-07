Analyzing Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & GenMark Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:GNMK)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Arch Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 787.10%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.21%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.69% GenMark Diagnostics -26.51% -93.75% -23.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 9.28 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -14.01

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats GenMark Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.