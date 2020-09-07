Critical Review: Tidewater (NYSE:SII) versus Hexindai (NYSE:HX)

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tidewater alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tidewater and Hexindai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tidewater currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. Given Tidewater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Hexindai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tidewater and Hexindai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million 14.43 $10.20 million $0.04 1,025.25 Hexindai $11.44 million 2.57 -$71.20 million N/A N/A

Tidewater has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Hexindai N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tidewater beats Hexindai on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.