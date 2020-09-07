Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $11.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.58 million and the highest is $11.48 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.14 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.97 million, with estimates ranging from $51.21 million to $58.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $9.23 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

