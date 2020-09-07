Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.55 Million

Brokerages expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to announce sales of $90.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.50 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $330.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.08 million to $341.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.15 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $434.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $5.32 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $415.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

