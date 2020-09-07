Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce sales of $209.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.90 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $224.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $837.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.80 million to $883.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $809.33 million, with estimates ranging from $775.70 million to $830.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.