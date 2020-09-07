$203.62 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to post sales of $203.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.57 million. Globant reported sales of $171.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $788.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.00 million to $796.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $989.12 million, with estimates ranging from $962.32 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $189.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Globant by 6.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 417,941 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Globant by 87.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.