$638.56 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $638.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $640.02 million. Fortinet posted sales of $547.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $117.64 on Monday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

