$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $6.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $6.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st.

GEVO stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

