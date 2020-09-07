Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $320.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.90 million and the lowest is $319.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $361.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

