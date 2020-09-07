Analysts Anticipate Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $16.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.02 million. Gaia posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $65.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.14 million to $65.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $79.42 million to $83.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $225.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

