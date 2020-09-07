Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.23 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post $185.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.70 million and the lowest is $179.80 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $174.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $731.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.10 million to $744.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $693.57 million, with estimates ranging from $675.40 million to $714.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

