Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce sales of $89.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.96 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $424.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.91 million to $450.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $458.03 million, with estimates ranging from $387.98 million to $541.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $20,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Golar LNG by 6.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

