$54.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to report $54.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.19 million and the lowest is $47.14 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $85.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $203.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.83 million to $220.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.69 million to $309.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 28.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 60.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 189.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,966,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

ACB opened at $8.51 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.