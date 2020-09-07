$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post $39.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.37 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $20.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $165.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $168.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $182.72 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $192.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,582 shares of company stock worth $3,167,278. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $11.49 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $816.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

