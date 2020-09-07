Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $140,000.00. Geron reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $320,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $390,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $600,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

GERN stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $568.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after buying an additional 5,095,128 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Geron by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 679,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Geron by 1,403.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 624,146 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

