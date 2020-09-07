Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post $676.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $831.80 million. First Solar reported sales of $546.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,837 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $81.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

