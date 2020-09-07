Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,144,060 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,210,000 after acquiring an additional 129,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

