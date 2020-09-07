NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) vs. NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Critical Comparison

NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEXCF and NK Lukoil PAO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXCF $1.51 million 168.02 -$3.53 million N/A N/A NK Lukoil PAO $123.17 billion 0.35 $9.92 billion N/A N/A

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than NEXCF.

Volatility & Risk

NEXCF has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NEXCF and NK Lukoil PAO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXCF 0 0 0 0 N/A NK Lukoil PAO 1 1 1 0 2.00

NK Lukoil PAO has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given NK Lukoil PAO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NK Lukoil PAO is more favorable than NEXCF.

Profitability

This table compares NEXCF and NK Lukoil PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXCF N/A N/A N/A NK Lukoil PAO 3.91% 6.05% 4.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats NEXCF on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXCF

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. Its AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento. The company's products include ARitize app that hosts various brands 3D objects and augmented reality experiences; and edCetra, an e-learning platform. It also offers 2D to 3D photography software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,258 filling stations and 129 oil depots in 18 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the South-East Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

