Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Mastercraft Boat to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MCFT stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $397.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

