NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SLQT opened at $19.45 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

