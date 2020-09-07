Rev Group (REVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Rev Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rev Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $519.30 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.