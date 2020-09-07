American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

