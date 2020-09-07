Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $257.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBCP. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

