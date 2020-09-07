MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $454.45 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.69.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

