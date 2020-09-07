Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $323.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $129,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

