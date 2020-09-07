SVB Financial Group Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $259.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.96. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 312,131 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

