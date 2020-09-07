Patterson Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

PDCO opened at $26.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.