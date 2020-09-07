Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of ASH opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ashland Global by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

