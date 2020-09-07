Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 62,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

