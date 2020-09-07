Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

LULU stock opened at $361.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

