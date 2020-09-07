William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.47 million, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

