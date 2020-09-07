Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Onespan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onespan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti upped their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

OSPN stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $812.14 million, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. Onespan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

