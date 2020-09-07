InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICMB opened at $3.39 on Monday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

