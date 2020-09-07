Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and J D Wetherspoon (NYSE:JDWPY) Financial Review

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Drive Shack and J D Wetherspoon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 J D Wetherspoon 0 2 2 0 2.50

Drive Shack currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drive Shack and J D Wetherspoon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.34 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.65 J D Wetherspoon $2.34 billion 0.56 $93.75 million $4.87 11.23

J D Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J D Wetherspoon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and J D Wetherspoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J D Wetherspoon beats Drive Shack on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

