National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected National Security Group’s score:

Get National Security Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSEC shares. TheStreet cut shares of National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NSEC opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.