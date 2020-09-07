NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.17

Media headlines about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Monday. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.50.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

